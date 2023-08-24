Watch Now
Early morning fire burns Sparkle Cleaners at Stone and Drachman

A fire broke out at the Sparkle Cleaners on North Stone Avenue on Thursday early morning, August 24.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:36:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department says the Sparkle Cleaners at East Drachman Street and North Stone Avenue caught fire overnight in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 24.

The call came in a little after 3:30 a.m., and crews arrived at the laundromat at 3:41 a.m., according to TFD. Crews says they "observed smoke and flames from the laundry room" and extinguished the fire 3:51 a.m.

TFD says no foul play is suspected and investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

