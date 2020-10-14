Eagle Scout candidate builds 'scent wall' to help train K9's

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has a new way to train K9's with the help of an Eagle Scout candidate.

Eagle Scout Cameron McArthur built what's called a "scent wall."

The wall is used for training K9's how to pick out drugs among other scents. It works by having different narcotics hidden behind the wall in tubes. The dog searches the wall and after finding the drugs the K9 is given a reward.

The Eagle Scout candidate had to do everything on his own from planning to finding funds to the actual construction.

McArthur said "From planning this out, to actually completing it, it took about say two and half weeks -- But the actually building, it took 43 man hours in the span of two days."

Fortunately, he had help from his family and troop members, and his grandparents helped with buying the materials.