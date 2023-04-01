Watch Now
Eagle scout candidate builds floating turtle paradise at Reid Park

Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 12:51:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many different challenges need to be met before you can be called an eagle scout.

Dylan Belhumeur is an eagle scout candidate who has been working along with his troop on getting two rafts in the main lake at Reid Park.

This is a part of his community service project that could potentially make him an eagle scout.

Dylan's love for animals comes from his family. His mom worked at Reid Park zoo and his grandfather worked at valley animal hospital.

