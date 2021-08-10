E-scooter pilot program in Tucson transitions to permanent program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The e-scooter pilot program in Tucson will transition to a permanent program this week.

In September 2019, a twelve-month e-scooter program launched that included Spin and Razor as participants, , according to the City of Tucson. The program will now become a permanent program by August 12.

In September 2020, the program was extended for another six-months in a 6-0 vote passed by council and mayor in its consent agenda.

The e-scooters allow for a more feasible option of transportation on short trips for which a vehicle is not needed. After feedback the city received, changes were made to permit rules and requirements for e-scooter companies.

In efforts to keep the sidewalks and pathways clear for those who are visually impaired, vendors will test new sidewalk-riding detection technology, the City of Tucson says. Parking corrals will also be installed in areas with more riders like 4th Avenue, Downtown, and near the University of Arizona.

Spin will debut their scooters equipped with Spin Insight Level 2, featuring sidewalk-riding detection technology powered by Drover AI. This technology is intended to encourage better riding and parking habits. The system relies on on-board sensors, artificial intelligence and computer vision to detect when riders are on the sidewalk instead of the street or a bike lane. The scooters will make an audible sound to tell riders to correct their actions. Riders will also receive an in-app warning informing them that sidewalk riding is prohibited. City of Tucson

It is encouraged to report any misuse of scooters to the company by phone or online.

For more information on the scooter program, click here.