E. coli detected in Tucson groundwater well

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — E. coli has been detected in one groundwater well in the Tucson area, according to a news release from the City of Tucson.

One of our routine samples collected on Aug. 16, 2023, was total coliform positive, the news release stated. This positive result is from a raw (untreated) water sample from one of the city's groundwater wells. Only treated water is served by the city's drinking water distribution system.

Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.*

Users do not need to boil your water and there is no further action needed at this time, the release said.

The city is working to correct the problem and ensure the water supply is protected against contamination. The groundwater well has been deactivated, locked out, and tagged out. The city will conduct purging, disinfection, and additional sampling of the well next week to determine the extent and source of the problem.