Dutch Bros to open new Tucson location on Ina Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another Dutch Bros is opening in Tucson!

On Monday, Dutch Bros is opening its newest Tucson location located at 4144 W. Ina Road. The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the grand opening day customers can enjoy a handcrafted drink, including specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, and nitro cold brew coffee.

“As we continue to grow in Tucson, so does our love for this community,” said Tyler Squibb, operator of Dutch Bros Tucson. “We can’t wait to serve everyone at our new location on Monday!”

This locations hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.