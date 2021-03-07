Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Dutch Bros to open new Tucson location on Ina Road

items.[0].image.alt
Dutch Bros
On Monday, Dutch Bros is opening its newest Tucson location located at 4144 W. Ina Road. The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
vcsPRAsset_2396866_160118_c7c874e0-bf4f-4896-9cda-623528726e4a_0.png
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 13:50:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another Dutch Bros is opening in Tucson!

On Monday, Dutch Bros is opening its newest Tucson location located at 4144 W. Ina Road. The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the grand opening day customers can enjoy a handcrafted drink, including specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, and nitro cold brew coffee.

“As we continue to grow in Tucson, so does our love for this community,” said Tyler Squibb, operator of Dutch Bros Tucson. “We can’t wait to serve everyone at our new location on Monday!”

This locations hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.