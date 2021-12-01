Dutch Bros to open its Sierra Vista location

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dutch Bros Coffee will be opening its first Sierra Vista location on Dec. 3.

The coffee company is known for making handcrafted drinks for each customer.

Known for their specialty coffee, smoothies and freezes, Dutch Bros says it's stoked to share the "Dutch Luv" with the Sierra Vista community.

