Dust triggers air quality advisory north of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An air quality advisory is in effect Monday for the area north of Tucson along I-10, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said.

The advisory for the Rillito area is due to a high concentration of coarse partculate matter (PM 10 ) in the air, mainly dust, the ADEQ said. Children, older adults, anyone exercising outdoors and those with breathing conditions will most feel the impacts of the high pollution concentration.

The ADEQ says residents can help reduce the impact of PM 10 by doing the following:

If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)

Avoid dirt roads

Avoid the use of leaf blowers

Ride transit, carpool or telework

Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips

Use gas or electric instead of burning wood

Limit the lighting of fireworks

