Dust triggers air quality advisory north of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An air quality advisory is in effect Monday for the area north of Tucson along I-10, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said.
The advisory for the Rillito area is due to a high concentration of coarse partculate matter (PM10) in the air, mainly dust, the ADEQ said. Children, older adults, anyone exercising outdoors and those with breathing conditions will most feel the impacts of the high pollution concentration.
The ADEQ says residents can help reduce the impact of PM10 by doing the following:
If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)
- Avoid dirt roads
- Avoid the use of leaf blowers
- Ride transit, carpool or telework
- Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips
- Use gas or electric instead of burning wood
- Limit the lighting of fireworks
- If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter