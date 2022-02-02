Dunkin Joy providing grant for Diamond Children's Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Diamond Children's Medical Center is receiving a $15,000 grant from the Dunkin Joy Childhood Foundation. The grant money will be used to build a Children's Play Zone which is going to be a dedicated space within the hospital.

The Children's Play Zone will provide therapeutic play, music therapy, pet therapy, and a hospital school program for hospitalized children. The goal of the play zone is to encourage recreation and play while reducing trauma and recovery time for children admitted to the medical center.

There are other features such as an art room, recording studio, stages for children to create their own productions, a space for movie nights, board games, video games, foosball, and plenty more.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

