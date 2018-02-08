Dunkin' Donuts to present $12,500 check to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Tucson Dunkin’ Donuts Franchisees will present a $12,500 check to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Thursday, February 8.

Franchisees from Dunkin' Donuts locations across Tucson gathered to pack 24,528 pound of food, which fed 3,306 local families in need. Twenty-five volunteers will return to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to help even more community members and present the $12,500 check.

The donation is a grant from Dunkin’ Donuts national charitable foundation, the Dunkin’ Donuts national charitable foundation.

The check presentation will begin at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, February 8 at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

In the 2016 – 2017 school year, the Joy and Childhood Foundation helped provide more than 2.4 million pounds of food – the equivalent of more than 1.4 million meals – to children and families struggling with hunger in communities nationwide through grants made to the Feeding America network of member food banks.