DUI enforcement increased for Super Bowl weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. - Millions of people will be watching the Super Bowl tomorrow, and police will be waiting for them on the roads after the game.

DUI enforcement will be increased this weekend.

Police suggest that you pre-plan your ride home if your Super Bowl celebration includes alcohol. It is recommended to designate a sober driver or call a taxi, Uber, or Lyft.

You can also call AAA's Tipsy Tow Service. You do not have to be a AAA member to use this.

The service will run from 6 p.m. Sunday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

All you need to do is call (1-800-222-4357) for a free ride home for up to ten miles.