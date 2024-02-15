DUI detail on Super Bowl Sunday nets three arrests in Sierra Vista

The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force arrested three suspects on Super Bowl Sunday in Sierra Vista, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Two were felony DUI arrests and one was a misdemeanor arrest, according to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department. The detail overall, which ran from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, resulted in 43 traffic contacts, 10 civil citations and 30 warnings.

Three vehicles were impounded for 20 days. One driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.222. The other two DUI investigations required blood draws, the news release said.

Sierra Vista Police teamed up with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas Police Department and the Tombstone Marshal's Office to conduct a saturation detail in the Sierra Vista area.