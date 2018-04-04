Ducey's school safety plan includes $11M for campus police

PHOENIX (AP) - Legislation that would fulfill Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to boost school safety is expected to include $11 million for additional school police officers.



Draft copies of the proposal circulated Tuesday showed just a $2 million boost to the current $12 million in state spending. But Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says that is expected to increase to $11 million.



That would pay for about 110 new officers - nearly double the current number paid for by the state.



The legislation could be introduced as soon as Wednesday but bipartisan opposition means its fate remains unclear. Democrats are pushing for universal firearms purchase background checks and oppose more guns on campuses. Some Republicans are concerned about new provisions making it easier to remove guns from people deemed a threat by the courts.

