Ducey to address National Guard deployment in Nogales press conference Friday

NOGALES, Ariz. - The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson sector will host a press conference in Nogales Friday afternoon regarding Operation Guardian Shield.

During this press conference, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch and Governor Doug Ducey are expected to share their remarks and take questions from media regarding operation guardian shield.

In Nogales, 60 national guardsmen are expected to arrive Friday.

Governor Ducey said in a press conference earlier this week the National Guard is needed at the border. He pledged to send 338 guardsmen.

Over 200 guardsmen were briefed this week of their tasks. Major General Michael McGuire said in a press conference earlier this week the 60 guardsmen sent out Friday will do ground-based missions including engineering, infrastructure repair, vehicle maintenance and surveillance support.

While 112 will be based in Marana for aviation to provide air support.

The remaining guardsmen are expected to be tasked tomorrow.

Operation Guardian Shield is expected to last until the end of September of this year.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. in Nogales.