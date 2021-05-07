Ducey signs legislation to impose new limits on forfeitures

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to tighten Arizona laws on civil forfeitures of private property.

The legislation says property would only be forfeited if the owner has been convicted of an offense related to the forfeiture. The state also has to show that the property is subject to forfeiture by clear and convincing evidence.

Ducey's office said in a statement that the lack of a requirement that the government prove that seized property is related to a crime “has resulted in property being taken from innocent people." The legislation signed Wednesday by Ducey will take effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.

