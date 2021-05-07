Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey signs legislation to impose new limits on forfeitures

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
ducey
Posted at 6:23 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:23:31-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to tighten Arizona laws on civil forfeitures of private property.

The legislation says property would only be forfeited if the owner has been convicted of an offense related to the forfeiture. The state also has to show that the property is subject to forfeiture by clear and convincing evidence.

Ducey's office said in a statement that the lack of a requirement that the government prove that seized property is related to a crime “has resulted in property being taken from innocent people." The legislation signed Wednesday by Ducey will take effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.