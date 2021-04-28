Ducey signs bill making it easier for Arizonans to cancel gym, spa memberships

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's governor signed a new bill Wednesday that makes it easier for Arizonans to cancel gym and spa memberships.

According to a news release, House Bill 2697 allows customers to suspend or cancel their contracts through email or other online services.

“The pandemic has brought many unique challenges to businesses and customers over the past year,” said Governor Ducey. “It has also brought some opportunities for change to light. House Bill 2697 eases the process for Arizonans to act on their membership at a health spa, gym or fitness club, giving them more control over their finances and mitigation preferences. My thanks to Representative Justin Wilmeth for sponsoring this legislation.”

Before the new legislation, customers were asked to cancel a membership in person or by certified mail.

“I was proud to sponsor House Bill 2697 to help ensure Arizonans don’t have to jump through hoops just to cancel or suspend a gym membership,” said Representative Wilmeth. “I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for signing this bill, and to my fellow legislators who supported it.”

