Ducey picks prosecutor for Coconino County court appointment

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Deputy County Attorney Stacy Krueger is Gov. Doug Ducey’s choice to fill a Coconino County Superior Court vacancy.

Ducey’s office on Thursday announced Ducey’s appointment of Krueger to fill the opening created by Judge Mark Moran’s retirement. Voters in Coconino County in 2018 opted to replace election of Superior Court judges with the merit selection system. Under that system, the governor makes a judicial appointment by selecting one person off a screening commission’s list of nominees.

Krueger was one of four candidates nominated by a state commission on Coconino County trial court appointments.

