Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey picks prosecutor for Coconino County court appointment

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
ducey
Posted at 7:00 AM, Feb 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-26 09:00:52-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Deputy County Attorney Stacy Krueger is Gov. Doug Ducey’s choice to fill a Coconino County Superior Court vacancy.

Ducey’s office on Thursday announced Ducey’s appointment of Krueger to fill the opening created by Judge Mark Moran’s retirement. Voters in Coconino County in 2018 opted to replace election of Superior Court judges with the merit selection system. Under that system, the governor makes a judicial appointment by selecting one person off a screening commission’s list of nominees.

Krueger was one of four candidates nominated by a state commission on Coconino County trial court appointments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.