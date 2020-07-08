Ducey orders flag honor for pilot killed in wildfire fight

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags on state buildings be flown at half-staff Wednesday for a pilot killed in a helicopter crash while helping fight a wildfire.

Officials said the crash that killed 37-year-old Bryan Boatman of Glendale occurred Tuesday under unknown circumstances. Boatman was working to supply firefighters on the ground and was employed by Glendale-based Airwest Helicopters.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the pilot was the only person aboard the Bell UH-1H helicopter that went down about 10 miles west of Payson in the Tonto National Forest. The FAA and National Transportation Board will investigate the crash.

