Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey orders flag honor for pilot killed in wildfire fight

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Covey, Sarah
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal | Office of the Arizona Governor
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal | Office of the Arizona Governor
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-08 12:06:22-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags on state buildings be flown at half-staff Wednesday for a pilot killed in a helicopter crash while helping fight a wildfire.

Officials said the crash that killed 37-year-old Bryan Boatman of Glendale occurred Tuesday under unknown circumstances. Boatman was working to supply firefighters on the ground and was employed by Glendale-based Airwest Helicopters.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the pilot was the only person aboard the Bell UH-1H helicopter that went down about 10 miles west of Payson in the Tonto National Forest. The FAA and National Transportation Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson