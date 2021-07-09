Watch
Ducey OKs bill shielding small business owners from new tax

ABC15
Gov. Doug Ducey OKs ban on harassment secrecy pacts
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 15:47:00-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing small businesses to avoid a new 3.5% income tax surcharge that will cut nearly $300 million from the new revenues Proposition 208 was expected to send to schools.

The Republican governor on Friday also signed a measure that tightens the state’s sex education law and requires parents to give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes.

And he signed a bill banning government agencies from requiring employees to undergo training in so-called "critical race theory. Ducey had 35 bills on his desk that must be signed or vetoed by Monday.

