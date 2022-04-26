Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ducey lawyer drops bid to be top Maricopa County prosecutor

FILE - Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell returns to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after a break on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, chose one of the three Republicans running to replace former County Attorney Allister Adel to temporarily fill her post, a move that gives longtime prosecutor Rachel Mitchell incumbent status and leg up in August's GOP primary. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
FILE - Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell returns to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after a break on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, chose one of the three Republicans running to replace former County Attorney Allister Adel to temporarily fill her post, a move that gives longtime prosecutor Rachel Mitchell incumbent status and leg up in August's GOP primary. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)<br/><br/>
FILE - Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell returns to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after a break on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, chose one of the three Republicans running to replace former County Attorney Allister Adel to temporarily fill her post, a move that gives longtime prosecutor Rachel Mitchell incumbent status and leg up in August's GOP primary. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 15:29:37-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s in-house lawyer has dropped her bid for the Republican nomination as the top prosecutor in Maricopa County.

Anni Foster announced her decision to end her campaign on social media Monday night. Her decision came days after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picked Rachel Mitchell to be interim county attorney. Foster, Mitchell and Goodyear city prosecutor Gina Godbehere all announced primary runs for the seat in the days after former County Attorney Allister Adel stepped down last month.

The board interviewed the three Republicans early last week and then chose Mitchell as the temporary replacement. The sole Democratic candidate is Julie Gunnigle, who also sought the office in 2020. The board was required to name a Republican to the office.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰