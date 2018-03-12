Ducey grants 1 pardon, 5 reduce sentences so far in 1st term

PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey has granted only one pardon and five reduced sentences as he nears the end of his first term in office.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports the governor's clemency record stands in contrast to his call for a more humane criminal justice system with second chances for people.

His predecessor, Gov. Jan Brewer, granted 13 pardons, though 12 of those came on her last day of office.

Gov. Janet Napolitano, who preceded Brewer, granted 22 pardons.

Daniel Scarpinato, Ducey's spokesman, challenged the idea that Ducey has been inactive on clemency.

He says the governor and his staff spend a great deal of time analyzing each case on its unique facts before deciding whether to support or deny a commutation or pardon.