Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other GOP governors

Ducey to head to Texas with other GOP governors
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 16:58:44-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push.

The governor is traveling Tuesday and plans to attend a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday. Ducey spokesman C. J. Karamargin said seven other GOP governors plan to attend. They will unveil a 10-point border security plan.

Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Democratic President Joe Biden. The surge has happened despite Biden retaining many of former President Donald Trump border crossing restrictions.

