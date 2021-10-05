Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other GOP governors

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push.
The governor is traveling Tuesday and plans to attend a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday. Ducey spokesman C. J. Karamargin said seven other GOP governors plan to attend. They will unveil a 10-point border security plan.
Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Democratic President Joe Biden. The surge has happened despite Biden retaining many of former President Donald Trump border crossing restrictions.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter