Ducey calls for US action on water contamination near bases

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on the federal government to identify and treat groundwater contamination near four current and former military air bases in metro Phoenix and Tucson.

Ducey's office said Wednesday that he wrote Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about contaminants found in water near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, the former Williams Air Force Base in Williams and the Arizona Air National Guard base at Tucson International Airport.

Ducey's letter dated Tuesday cited contamination involving chemicals used in firefighting materials and called for steps to protect public drinking water systems.

