Ducey blasts Phoenix for closing parks on Easter weekend

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:52:53-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is demanding that Phoenix drop plans to close parking lots and grills at city parks on Easter weekend.

Ducey blasted Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego for the move on Friday, escalating a long-simmering fight between the Republican governor and Democratic mayor. The city says parks are open but parking is restricted to discourage large gatherings that can lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Ducey says the decision will only drive gatherings indoors where virus transmission is more likely.

The governor's comments come as Arizona reports the largest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections in three weeks with 940 additional cases along with 12 more deaths.

