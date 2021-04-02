Ducey blasts Phoenix for closing parks on Easter weekend

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is demanding that Phoenix drop plans to close parking lots and grills at city parks on Easter weekend.

Ducey blasted Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego for the move on Friday, escalating a long-simmering fight between the Republican governor and Democratic mayor. The city says parks are open but parking is restricted to discourage large gatherings that can lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Ducey says the decision will only drive gatherings indoors where virus transmission is more likely.

The governor's comments come as Arizona reports the largest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections in three weeks with 940 additional cases along with 12 more deaths.

