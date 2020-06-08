Menu

Ducey: Arizona curfew expires, will not be extended

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, answers a question as he is joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, right, as they provide an update on the coronavirus during a news conference at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Doug Ducey, Cara Christ
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-08 14:39:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey said Monday that Arizona's 8:00 p.m. curfew has expired and will not be extended.

The governor took to Twitter Monday morning to reflect on the emergency declaration and to explain what's next.

The curfew, which was enacted on May 31, was in place for one week.

Ducey says the emergency declaration was put in place at the request of local leaders and law enforcement following protests after the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

