Ducey: Arizona curfew expires, will not be extended

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey said Monday that Arizona's 8:00 p.m. curfew has expired and will not be extended.

The governor took to Twitter Monday morning to reflect on the emergency declaration and to explain what's next.

I’m also thankful to all Arizonans for their patience during this time. Our state and nation are facing multiple challenges, and I’m very appreciative for how the citizens and leaders of our state are conducting themselves during this historic moment. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 8, 2020

For the past 8 days, we’ve seen Arizonans exercise their Constitutional Rights in a peaceful manner. With this approach, Arizona can continue to be a good example of how First Amendment rights and public safety will be prioritized. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 8, 2020

The curfew, which was enacted on May 31, was in place for one week.

Ducey says the emergency declaration was put in place at the request of local leaders and law enforcement following protests after the death of George Floyd.