Drop off old or broken items at Zero Waste Tucson & Goodwill's annual recycling event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you've got extra scrap metal lying around — or more likely old computers, furniture or clothing — and you want to get rid of it, Goodwill of Southern Arizona and Zero Waste Tucson have you covered this weekend.
From 9-1 p.m. you can drop off those items and more like textiles, bike parts, printers and American flags to 2700 E Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716.
Items accepted for donation:
- Gently used clothing & textiles
- Small furniture & housewares
- Books
- Durable medical equipment
- Scrap metal
- Broken bikes & bike parts
- Paper shredding (3 box limit)
- Ewaste (computers, laptops, printers, etc)
- American flags (for proper disposal)
- Eyeglasses
- Medication
- Yarn
- Glass jars & non-recycleable plastic
Items not accepted for donation:
- Air Conditioning Units (larger ones)
- Box Springs/Futons/Mattress/Sleep Number Beds/ Water Beds/Cribs
- Bowling Balls
- Broken Nonmetal Items/Wet Items
- Built in Appliances ~ Including portable dishwashers
- Carpets
- Chemicals/Paint
- Strollers/Car Seats
- Nonmetal Construction Materials
- Couches with Built in Beds and /or Recliners
- Diver Tanks
- Encyclopedias/Magazines/Newspapers
- Fish Tanks
- Flammable Items
- Hot Tubs/Spas
- Office Equipment & Furniture
- Organs/Pianos
- Plumbing Fixtures
- Tires/Tire Rims
- TV’S (Old box style to include Analog & CRT)
- Window Blinds/Window Rods
