Drop off old or broken items at Zero Waste Tucson & Goodwill's annual recycling event

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday April 15th
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 18:42:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you've got extra scrap metal lying around — or more likely old computers, furniture or clothing — and you want to get rid of it, Goodwill of Southern Arizona and Zero Waste Tucson have you covered this weekend.

From 9-1 p.m. you can drop off those items and more like textiles, bike parts, printers and American flags to 2700 E Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716.

Items accepted for donation:

  • Gently used clothing & textiles
  • Small furniture & housewares
  • Books
  • Durable medical equipment
  • Scrap metal
  • Broken bikes & bike parts
  • Paper shredding (3 box limit)
  • Ewaste (computers, laptops, printers, etc)
  • American flags (for proper disposal)
  • Eyeglasses
  • Medication
  • Yarn
  • Glass jars & non-recycleable plastic

Items not accepted for donation:

  • Air Conditioning Units (larger ones)
  • Box Springs/Futons/Mattress/Sleep Number Beds/ Water Beds/Cribs
  • Bowling Balls
  • Broken Nonmetal Items/Wet Items
  • Built in Appliances ~ Including portable dishwashers
  • Carpets
  • Chemicals/Paint
  • Strollers/Car Seats
  • Nonmetal Construction Materials
  • Couches with Built in Beds and /or Recliners
  • Diver Tanks
  • Encyclopedias/Magazines/Newspapers
  • Fish Tanks
  • Flammable Items
  • Hot Tubs/Spas
  • Office Equipment & Furniture
  • Organs/Pianos
  • Plumbing Fixtures
  • Tires/Tire Rims
  • TV’S (Old box style to include Analog & CRT)
  • Window Blinds/Window Rods

