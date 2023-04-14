Drop off old or broken items at Zero Waste Tucson & Goodwill's annual recycling event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you've got extra scrap metal lying around — or more likely old computers, furniture or clothing — and you want to get rid of it, Goodwill of Southern Arizona and Zero Waste Tucson have you covered this weekend.

From 9-1 p.m. you can drop off those items and more like textiles, bike parts, printers and American flags to 2700 E Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716.

Items accepted for donation:



Gently used clothing & textiles

Small furniture & housewares

Books

Durable medical equipment

Scrap metal

Broken bikes & bike parts

Paper shredding (3 box limit)

Ewaste (computers, laptops, printers, etc)

American flags (for proper disposal)

Eyeglasses

Medication

Yarn

Glass jars & non-recycleable plastic

Items not accepted for donation:



Air Conditioning Units (larger ones)

Box Springs/Futons/Mattress/Sleep Number Beds/ Water Beds/Cribs

Bowling Balls

Broken Nonmetal Items/Wet Items

Built in Appliances ~ Including portable dishwashers

Carpets

Chemicals/Paint

Strollers/Car Seats

Nonmetal Construction Materials

Couches with Built in Beds and /or Recliners

Diver Tanks

Encyclopedias/Magazines/Newspapers

Fish Tanks

Flammable Items

Hot Tubs/Spas

Office Equipment & Furniture

Organs/Pianos

Plumbing Fixtures

Tires/Tire Rims

TV’S (Old box style to include Analog & CRT)

Window Blinds/Window Rods