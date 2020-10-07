Drop in temperatures could lead to drop in tire pressure

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Now that we are reaching cooler temperatures it is advised that drivers check the vehicle’s tire pressure when temperatures get chilly, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday.

Approximately, for every ten degrees Fahrenheit change in air temperature, tire pressure will fluctuate about 1-to-2 two pounds per square inch, PDEQ says. Which can result in a drop of about five per square inch, and this can have a negative impact on the vehicles abilities, traction, gas mileage and tire durability.

Tire pressure checks conducted every month can improve driving safety, help save money at the gas pump and reduce tailpipe emissions.

Although some vehicles are made with 'Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems' that warn drivers of low tire pressure, which is about 25% under-inflated. The warning can sometimes be too late to prevent damage. This is why pressure checks with a tire gauge are still important.

The vehicles correct tire pressure can be found on the inside of the driver’s side door jamb, in the trunk, the glove box or the PSI can also be found in the owner's manual.

Tires maintained at the correct pressure will:



provide a smoother ride;

reduce tire drag on the road, which wears tires out faster and causes the engine to burn more gasoline;

save you money at the gas station;

improve vehicle safety and handling; and

reduce vehicle emissions for healthier air.

Residents can dispose up to five waste tires a year at the Pima County Waste Tire Collection Facility, according to PDEQ. The facility takes in over 63,000 waste tires for recycling every month.

For more information about properly inflating tires, click here.