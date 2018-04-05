Drivers beware: University of Arizona police CATS patrols are back

TUCSON, Ariz. - Drivers near the University of Arizona will need to be on their best behavior.

The University of Arizona police will be continuing its Community Awareness through Traffic Safety (CATS) program.

They will be patrolling 6th Street between Euclid and Campbell on April 11th and Speedway Blvd. on April 25th from 7 to 10 a.m..

Officers will be at targeted intersections to keep an eye out for traffic violations. CATS is meant to be an educational program but citations may be issued.

Several citations were given out as part of the program in March. Seven moving and six non-moving violations were issued. Most were warnings, including 88 non-moving violations.