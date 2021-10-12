Driver who killed Nogales PD officer won't face charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz County Prosecutor's Office will not file any charges against a driver who hit and killed Nogales police officer Jeremy Brinton.

Brinton was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 19 near Mariposa in May.

"After a thorough review of the DPS investigation in this case, I concluded we did not have enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges," Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva told KGUN9. "There was no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment or evidence to suggest the driver was distracted by use of a mobile device. DPS did three reconstructions... it became apparent that it would be extremely difficult to see anyone on the roadway at that particular moment."

Brinton will be remembered on a memorial wall dedicated earlier this month in Nogales.

He served 18 years on the force and leaves behind a wife and four children.

----

