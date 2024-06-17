Driver struck by car while turning left in Midtown dies in hospital

A man involved in a crash while negotiating a left turn in midtown on June 12 died from his injuries in the hospital over the weekend.

Mark Leonard Mason was in a westbound lane on East 22nd Street, when he attempted to make a left turn onto South Cherrybell Stravenue, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. During the turn, his 2014 BMW collided with a Honda Accord that was heading east, the news release said.

Debris from the crash struck a 2013 Scion FR-S that was stopped in the northbound right turn lane on Cherrybell.

Tucson Police determined the driver of the Accord was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Mason was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Accord and Scion did not require transport to the hospital.

Tucson Police were notified that Mason died from his injuries on Saturday, June 15.

Mason's failure to yield while making a left turn was a major contributing factor of the crash, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.