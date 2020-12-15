Driver, passenger OK after truck veers off Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a delivery truck veered off the Interstate 17 freeway in Phoenix and plunged onto the roadway below.

The driver and passenger in the truck were both able to get out of the crumpled truck on their own Monday afternoon and escaped serious injuries. The two were taken to a hospital as a precaution, however. Their names weren’t released. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the driver somehow lost control of the truck before it clipped the guardrail, then fell about 20 feet to the street below.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck and DPS will lead the investigation into what happened.

