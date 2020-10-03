Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Driver faces felony charges after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Tucson Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the southeast side Friday evening.
crash.PNG
Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-03 13:39:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the southeast side Friday evening.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the area of Golf Links and Hearthstone, where a vehicle made a left turn in front of a motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and was followed by witnesses. The driver got away from witnesses, but was found with the use of K9 and Air Support.

Police say it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

The driver was booked into Pima County Jail on multiple felony charges.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.