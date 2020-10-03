Driver faces felony charges after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the southeast side Friday evening.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the area of Golf Links and Hearthstone, where a vehicle made a left turn in front of a motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and was followed by witnesses. The driver got away from witnesses, but was found with the use of K9 and Air Support.

Police say it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

The driver was booked into Pima County Jail on multiple felony charges.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.