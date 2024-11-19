Driver dies on far Eastside after car catches fire following crash

A driver on Tucson's far east side died after his car caught fire following a crash Monday night.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the driver was traveling eastbound at just before midnight, on East Speedway at a high rate of speed, when he failed to stop before the road ended at the Douglas Spring Trailhead.

The driver's car left the roadway, traveled through a desert area, and struck multiple plants and a fence before coming to a stop and catching fire, the news release said.

By the time Pima County Sheriff's deputies showed up, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, the news release said.

The driver was found dead inside, the news release said.

The crash remains under investigation.