TUCSON, Ariz. - One person has been arrested after an SUV rollover just south of Valencia Road near Mark and Jeffrey.

Deputy James Allerton with the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Four of the six occupants in the SUV were taken to Banner-University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for reckless driving and endangerment.