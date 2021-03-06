Drive-thru procession held for Pima County's drug rehabilitation program graduates

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drive-thru procession took place Thursday for 22 individuals who graduated from Pima County's Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison and Drug Court programs.

The programs help focus on recovery and rehabilitation, rather than punish individuals considered high risk, they offer drug treatment and recovery support services.

Organizers and participants say family plays a big role in recovery.

Program Coordinator David Quan said "It's a lot about family, returning to the good things in life that they kinda miss when they hit the cycle of addiction."

A program graduate said "I'm here to help my family out and I gotta help out myself before I can do that so this program has helped me do that."

Since 2005, nearly 600 residents have graduated from the programs.