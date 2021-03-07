Drive-thru event in support of annual Tucson Rodeo Parade Mar. 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Tucson Rodeo Parade canceled this year, there will be a drive-thru event in support of the annual Rodeo Parade, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announced Friday.

A family-friendly, safe drive-thru event was put together to shows appreciation for the parade, according to a press release from the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee. It includes live music, folklorico dancers, trick roping, and dozens of historical wagons and carriages. Visitors will get gifts and a chance to win prizes.

The event will take place Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds located at 4823 S. 6th Avenue. It is free and open to the public.

Those planning to go are asked to event the drive-thru route from Irvington Road onto northbound Third Avenue.

Donations will be accepted for Casas de los Ninos, including diapers, baby wipes, childrens books and school supplies.

The Tucson Rodeo is expected to return February 19-27, 2022.

The drive-thru event is presented by Desert Diamond Casinos.

For more information about the event call 520-294-1280 or visit here.