Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Drive-thru event in support of annual Tucson Rodeo Parade Mar. 20

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
With the Tucson Rodeo Parade canceled this year, instead there will be a drive-thru event in support of the annual Rodeo Parade, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announced Friday.
drive thru event.PNG
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 15:17:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Tucson Rodeo Parade canceled this year, there will be a drive-thru event in support of the annual Rodeo Parade, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announced Friday.

A family-friendly, safe drive-thru event was put together to shows appreciation for the parade, according to a press release from the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee. It includes live music, folklorico dancers, trick roping, and dozens of historical wagons and carriages. Visitors will get gifts and a chance to win prizes.

The event will take place Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds located at 4823 S. 6th Avenue. It is free and open to the public.

Those planning to go are asked to event the drive-thru route from Irvington Road onto northbound Third Avenue.

Donations will be accepted for Casas de los Ninos, including diapers, baby wipes, childrens books and school supplies.

The Tucson Rodeo is expected to return February 19-27, 2022.

The drive-thru event is presented by Desert Diamond Casinos.

For more information about the event call 520-294-1280 or visit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.