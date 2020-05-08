Drive-in theater opening in Oro Valley this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new drive-in theater is opening in Oro Valley this weekend, where movie-watchers can stay in full compliance with CDC social distancing guidelines.

"El Toro Flicks" is opening in an empty lot in the Oro Valley Marketplace, which sits near the corner of Oracle and Tangerine Roads.

Its first showings are coming this Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10. The first two features will be Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on Saturday and Back To The Future on Sunday. "Doors" open for the screenings at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m., according to El Toro Flicks website.

Tickets are $22 per car, with an additional $8 in online ticketing fees. A pack of snacks for the car costs an additional $8. Click here for more information, or to buy tickets for this weekend's screenings.