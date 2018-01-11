Drexel Heights offers fire safety program for older adults

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
4:29 PM, Jan 10, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Drexel Heights Fire District is helping prepare older adults for fires and falls.

The "Senior Safety Academy" provides advice from the National Fire Protection Association.

The class teaches older adults the high risk of fires and falls by using trivia, humor and nostalgia.

A hands-on demonstration on how to use fire extinguishers is included, along with a lesson on "Matter of Balance" and "Tai Chi."

If you want to attend one of the classes, they will be every Wednesday in January at the Drexel Heights Fire Station's training classroom at 5030 S. Camino Verde.

