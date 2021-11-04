Dr. Randy Friese resigns Arizona legislature

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona legislator Dr. Randy Friese submitted his letter of resignation from the Arizona House of Representatives Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Friese says he's stepping down to "refocus my time and attention on my medical career and service."

Friese represents Legislative District 9, which covers portions of midtown and east Tucson. His resignation is effective Nov. 15.

"I am more than confident that LD 9 precinct committee persons and the Pima County Supervisors will appoint an enthusiastic and competent replacement," Friese says in the letter.

Friese has served in the Arizona House of Representatives since 2015. He announced a run for Congress early this year, but stepped out of the race in September.

Friese first rose to prominence as a trauma surgeon who helped save the life of Gabby Giffords after the 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.

