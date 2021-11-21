DPS use grappler to end pursuit on I-10 near Benson

Watch
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used special device to end a pursuit on Interstate 10 near Benson.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 20, 2021
BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used special device to end a pursuit on Interstate 10 near Benson.

On November 14, a trooper initiated a traffic stop of an SUV, the driver failed to stop and continued, which resulted in a short pursuit, during which trooper used a grappler which was able to force the driver to stop, DPS says.

After the SUV stopped, the driver attempted to flee the scene but was caught moments later by Benson Police.

Eight undocumented immigrants were found in the SUV and were turned over to Border Patrol, DPS says.

The suspect driver was booked into the Cochise County Jail for unlawful flight from an law enforcement officer, criminal damage, failure to obey a lawful order and eight counts of endangerment.

