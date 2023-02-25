DPS trooper rescues, adopts injured cat near highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper rescued a cat near a Phoenix highway.

In November 22, Trooper Patrick Stoner was on Interstate 10 to check for speeding vehicles.

He was hearing meows near the median of the highway coming from a cat, says AZ DPS.

The cat was injured behind a cement barrier and Trooper Stoner called for transport.

A veterinarian checked the cat, who's leg had to be amputated, but Trooper Stoner adopted the cat, now named "Cheddar."