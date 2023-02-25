DPS trooper rescues, adopts injured cat near highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper rescued a cat near a Phoenix highway.
In November 22, Trooper Patrick Stoner was on Interstate 10 to check for speeding vehicles.
He was hearing meows near the median of the highway coming from a cat, says AZ DPS.
The cat was injured behind a cement barrier and Trooper Stoner called for transport.
A veterinarian checked the cat, who's leg had to be amputated, but Trooper Stoner adopted the cat, now named "Cheddar."
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.