DPS seeks driver who may have information on trooper-involved shooting

Arizona Department of Public Safety
Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators are looking for the driver of this black Chevrolet Equinox.
Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox, who was in the area of a trooper-involved shooting in Nogales, Arizona, on June 8.

A social media post from DPS said the shooting took place near North Grand Avenue and West Western Avenue. The driver is not a suspect, the post said, but may have information related to the incident.

Anyone with information on the Equinox and its driver should call 877-4AZ-TIPS (877-429-8477) or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips

