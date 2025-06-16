DPS seeks driver who may have information on trooper-involved shooting

Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox, who was in the area of a trooper-involved shooting in Nogales, Arizona, on June 8.

A social media post from DPS said the shooting took place near North Grand Avenue and West Western Avenue. The driver is not a suspect, the post said, but may have information related to the incident.

Anyone with information on the Equinox and its driver should call 877-4AZ-TIPS (877-429-8477) or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips