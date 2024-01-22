DPS: More than 600 pounds of drugs seized in three stops over course of one hour

More than 600 pounds of drugs, including 148 pounds of fentanyl pills, 459 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.55 pounds of cocaine, were seized in three separate Southern Arizona traffic stops over the course of one hour last Thursday, Jan. 18, according to a news release posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Six suspects were arrested on felony drug-related charges, the news release said.

The Department of Public Safety determined the drugs were being transported from Southern Arizona to Phoenix. The estimated street value for the drugs was north of $1.2 million.