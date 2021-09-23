DPS: Man shot twice on Tucson freeways Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was shot twice on Tucson freeways this morning, authorities say.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was shot twice in the leg while on northbound Interstate 19 and westbound Interstate 10.

The shooting happened near the 1 p.m. hour.

DPS is looking for the suspect. Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

