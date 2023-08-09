Watch Now
DPS: Man arrested after 51 pounds of fentanyl pills found in his truck

Arizona Department of Public Safety
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 09, 2023
A man was arrested Thursday after the Department of Public Safety seized more than 51 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills from his pickup truck.

27-year-old Alonso Martinez-Zepeda, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was involved in a non-moving traffic stop on westbound Interstate 10 in Eloy, according to a post on the DPS Twitter page.

During the stop, the DPS trooper saw several indicators of criminal activity, according to the news release. A search of the vehicle commenced, during which time troopers located the fentanyl pills concealed within the truck.

Martinez-Zepeda was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale. Investigators determined the pills, which have an estimated street value of $694,000, were being transported from Nogales, Mexico, to Phoenix.

