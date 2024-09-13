DPS looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 10

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on westbound Interstate 10 in July.

According to a DPS social media post, the woman was walking on the right shoulder of westbound I-10 near the Congress Street exit at just after 10 p.m. on July 6, when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, the post said.

Detectives have since identified the suspect vehicle as a 1997-1999 Ford Expedition SUV of an unknown color with the Eddie Bauer trim package, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS. They can also submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. The incident reference number is #124039584.