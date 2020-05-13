Menu

DPS issues silver alert for 81-year-old Show Low man

Arizona Department of Public Safety
DPS says 81-year-old Leo Rowley was last seen May 12 around 7:00 a.m. in the area of North 36th Drive and West Beaman in Show Low.
Posted at 10:38 PM, May 12, 2020
SHOW LOW, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a silver alert Tuesday an 81-year-old Show Low man.

Rowley was last seen wearing a Navy hat, plaid shirt, and black shoes, according to DPS. He was driving a 4-door 2018 silver Dodge Ram pickup bearing UT/2F3TC.

DPS say he is described as Caucasian man, 5' 10", 190 pounds, White hair and Hazel colored eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Show Low Police Department.

