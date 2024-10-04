Watch Now
DPS investigation finds PCC Police employee violated state statutes

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has forwarded criminal charging recommendations to the Arizona Attorney's General Office in its investigation into a Pima Community College District Police Department employee.

Pima County Police requested DPS conduct a criminal investigation into the employee, according to DPS.

During the investigation, DPS discovered violations of state statutes by the PCC Police employee.

DPS referred KGUN 9 to the Arizona Attorney's General Office and to Pima Police for more information.

