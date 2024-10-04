DPS investigation finds PCC Police employee violated state statutes

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has forwarded criminal charging recommendations to the Arizona Attorney's General Office in its investigation into a Pima Community College District Police Department employee.

Pima County Police requested DPS conduct a criminal investigation into the employee, according to DPS.

During the investigation, DPS discovered violations of state statutes by the PCC Police employee.

DPS referred KGUN 9 to the Arizona Attorney's General Office and to Pima Police for more information.

