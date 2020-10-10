Menu

DPS: Driver taken into custody after vehicle pursuit WB I-10 in Phoenix

A vehicle pursuit closed Interstate 10 westbound at Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety says.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 10, 2020
PHOENIX, Ariz. — A vehicle pursuit closed Interstate 10 westbound at Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Transportation says.

Troopers assisted Pinal County Sheriff's deputies with the pursuit that started near WB I-10 at milepost 195 around 10:34 a.m., according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. Troopers took over the pursuit and continued WB I-10 at milepost 161 where they were able to stop the vehicle at WB I-10 near Ray Road.

The driver was then taken into custody.

The right lanes on I-10 are blocked at this time, according to ADOT. There is no estimated time when all lanes will reopen.

No further details have been released at this time.

