DPS: Child ejected in one-vehicle crash near I-10, Tangerine

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle injury crash near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Sunday.

DPS says the vehicle (an SUV) drove off the roadway and over a nearby irrigation ditch, ultimately rolling the vehicle, where a child was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, DPS says. The other vehicle occupants reported minor injuries.

Marana Police and DPS have closed westbound traffic on the frontage road north of Tangerine. Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.