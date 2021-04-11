Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

DPS: Child ejected in one-vehicle crash near I-10, Tangerine

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
The Marana Police Department is assisting the Arizona Department of Public Safety with a serious-injury crash near Tangerine and Interstate 10 Sunday.
tangerine.PNG
Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 18:01:54-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle injury crash near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Sunday.

DPS says the vehicle (an SUV) drove off the roadway and over a nearby irrigation ditch, ultimately rolling the vehicle, where a child was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, DPS says. The other vehicle occupants reported minor injuries.

Marana Police and DPS have closed westbound traffic on the frontage road north of Tangerine. Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.